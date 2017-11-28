Delays on several Tube lines due to customer incident at Barbican

Caitlin Morrison

There are delays on several Tube lines this morning due to a customer incident earlier today.

The incident at Barbican is affecting the Circle, Hammersmith & City and Metropolitan lines.

Delays are now occurring throughout the whole line due to an earlier customer incident at Barbican.



🤖 https://t.co/sk583HM7hs

🚦 https://t.co/2nv9K2F0HN

— Circle line (@circleline) November 28, 2017

Delays are occurring between Barking and Hammersmith eastbound only, due to an earlier customer incident at Barbican. Good service on the rest of the line.



🤖 https://t.co/onfGBLfpNq

🚦 https://t.co/smRT6E307p

— Hammersmith & City line (@hamandcityline) November 28, 2017

City commuters are also experiencing delays on TfL Rail services, caused by slippery rails.