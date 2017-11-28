Tuesday 28 November 2017 9:33am

Delays on several Tube lines due to customer incident at Barbican

 
Caitlin Morrison
Barbican Centre
An incident at Barbican is affecting Tube lines (Source: Getty)

There are delays on several Tube lines this morning due to a customer incident earlier today.

The incident at Barbican is affecting the Circle, Hammersmith & City and Metropolitan lines.

City commuters are also experiencing delays on TfL Rail services, caused by slippery rails.

