Caitlin Morrison

City commuters are facing delays into London Liverpool Street this morning, but not because of signal failures, as is usually the case.

Slippery rails are being blamed for the disruption on TfL Rail services between Shenfield and Liverpool Street.

As a result of the conditions, trains my be cancelled or delayed, National Rail warned.

Disruption is expected to continue until 9am.

Tickets will be accepted on London Underground, London Overground, Greater Anglia, C2C and London bus services.