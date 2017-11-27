Ross McLean

England skipper Joe Root has tipped his side to shelve their humbling 10-wicket defeat in the opening Ashes Test and level the series under the lights of Adelaide.

Root insisted that Australia’s victory, which was secured on Monday as openers Cameron Bancroft and David Warner saw the hosts home without undue concern, and its margin should not mask aspects of positivity for England.

And the Yorkshireman has urged England, who have not won an Ashes series Down Under after losing the first Test since 1954, to retaliate during the day/night contest at the Adelaide Oval, which starts on Saturday.

“One thing that stands out about our team is we have great character, and over the last year or so we’ve come back from difficult situations, from tough days and bounced back straight away,” said Root.

“That’s the mentality we’re going to have to have next week. I’ve got every confidence we’ve got the ability to do so.”

Test debutant Bancroft and Warner needed little more than an hour to guide Australia to victory. Warner finished on 87 not out, while Bancroft was unbeaten on 82.