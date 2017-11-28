Today's City Moves cover programme management, insurance and asset management.

Deloitte

Deloitte has appointed Dominic Cook as a partner in the firm’s programme leadership consulting team. Dominic will be based in London and work across a range of industries. He was previously a partner at Bird & Bird, the international law firm, where he managed various major transformational projects in healthcare, IT and mobile communications. He has 26 years of experience as a commercial lawyer, and held a number of leadership positions at Bird & Bird. Dominic is an associate fellow of Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, where he teaches on the MSc in Major Programme Management. Dominic has an excellent reputation in the market for delivering complex transformation programmes. He has strong commercial and practical expertise working on large contracts with complicated supply chains, which will complement Deloitte’s programme leadership business.

Axa UK

Axa UK has appointed Scott Wheway as chairman of Axa UK, succeeding Ian Brimecome, who is retiring from the post after five years and over 10 years as a non-executive director. Scott, who has more than a decade of experience in financial services, was formerly a member of the board of Aviva until December 2016, he also served as chairman of Aviva Insurance until September this year. He is currently senior independent director of Santander UK, where he is chairman of the responsible banking committee. He also sits as a non-executive director of FTSE 100 energy services company, Centrica.

Cavendish Asset Management

Cavendish Asset Management has hired veteran broker Nick Burchett as its new manager of UK equities. Having worked closely with its fund manager Paul Mumford for more than two decades as a specialist stock broker, Nick will now work directly alongside Paul to advise and assist across Cavendish’s clients, with a focus on investment timing and improving the trade execution process. Nick joins from Investec, where he has worked for nearly 30 years as head of dealing for Investec Wealth & Investment UK, specialising in smaller companies. For over 20 of these, Paul has made heavy use of Nick as a specialist stock broker, with Nick’s expertise regarding investment timing and execution proving an invaluable complement to Paul’s stockpicking approach. In addition to his trading skills, Nick has a deep understanding of what makes for an attractive underlying investment, and his long-term relationship with Cavendish means he has a deep knowledge of the TM Cavendish Aim and TM Opportunities portfolios.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.