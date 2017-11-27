Ross McLean

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that injury-plagued playmaker Erik Lamela is in contention to make his return to first-team action during his side’s Premier League tussle with Leicester on Tuesday.

Lamela, who last played for Spurs during a League Cup clash against Liverpool 13 months ago, has been blighted by a series of hip injuries but returned to full training last month.

“It’s very good news because he is in contention for tomorrow,” said Pochettino. “After training today he felt good and said: ‘Okay, I am ready to move on and be available’.

“I think it’s so important because we have a very busy schedule ahead. Always to have Erik available to help the team is important.

“After one year we need to stay calm with him. He’s so important for the team because he’s one player more with different qualities to help the team in different situations.”

Tottenham slipped to fifth in the table and behind north London rivals Arsenal after drawing with West Brom at Wembley on Saturday. Spurs are 13 points adrift of runaway leaders Manchester City.