Ross McLean

Former England boss Sam Allardyce has reemerged as the leading candidate to succeed Ronald Koeman and become struggling Premier League outfit Everton’s next permanent manager.

Allardyce was in contention for the position in the immediate aftermath of Koeman’s sacking on 23 October before withdrawing from what has become a protracted process and citing hesitancy on Everton’s part.

Everton’s failure to land Watford boss Marco Silva, combined with a run of five defeats in seven matches since Koeman’s axing, appears to have intensified the Toffees’ search.

Former defender David Unsworth, the club’s Under-23 manager, was put in caretaker charge following the departure of Koeman, but the 44-year-old has been unable to prevent the club’s slide down the league.

Everton’s latest setback came on Sunday when they lost 4-1 at Southampton, a result which left the Merseysiders 16th in the table, two points clear of relegation.

Allardyce has been out of work since leaving Crystal Palace at the end of last season, having guided the Eagles to safety in his first job since being fired as England boss in September 2016.

Former Bolton, Newcastle, Blackburn and Sunderland tactician Allardyce has never been relegated from the top flight during his career and has become typecast as a troubleshooter after saving a number of clubs from the Premier League drop.