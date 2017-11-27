Frank Dalleres

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is free to face Watford on Tuesday and to play in the Manchester derby after he avoided punishment for an apparent kick on Brighton defender Gaetan Bong.

A panel of three former referees did not unanimously agree that the incident, missed by referee Neil Swarbrick but captured on camera, would have merited a red card when asked to review it by the Football Association.

Lukaku, who was at risk of missing Premier League games against Watford, Arsenal and Manchester City, therefore avoided punishment.

The £90m summer signing from Everton has scored 13 goals this season but only one in his last 10 appearances for United.

He failed to score against Brighton on Saturday, when the hosts needed a second-half own goal from defender Lewis Dunk to overcome the top-flight newcomers at Old Trafford.

Watford, who sit eighth in the table, won 3-0 at Newcastle on Saturday to end a three-game losing streak and record successive Premier League victories for the first time this season.

Arsenal, who host United on Saturday, are four points behind Jose Mourinho’s team in fourth place. Runaway leaders City travel to their bitter rivals on 10 December.

