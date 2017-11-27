Oliver Gill

High-end bedding and furniture firm Feather & Black today collapsed into administration, putting over 120 jobs at risk.

The company has the same owners as stricken furniture retailer Multiyork, which itself failed last week.

Feather & Black operates 25 stores nationally and a handful of concessions at Multiyork. It employs a total of 123 staff.

Duff & Phelps, which was appointed administrators of Feather & Black, said the insolvency process would give the business breathing space to find a new owner.

"The joint administrators are trading Feather & Black in administration in the short term with a view to finding a purchaser for the business as a going concern. We are confident that a buyer will be found and encourage any interested parties to come forward," said joint administrator Allan Graham.

Duff & Phelps is also handling the Multiyork insolvency.

Read more: Multiyork collapses into administration putting 550 jobs at risk

Owned by the Wade family, the Feather & Black brand was founded in 2005, though the business has roots tracing back to 1994.

Graham drew parallels with the larger Multiyork appointment, saying retailers "had been hit by the slowdown in consumer spending".

He added:

With inflation rising faster than wages, consumers are beginning to feel the pinch and have cut back on their household budgets. As a result of these tough trading conditions, Feather & Black Ltd could no longer meet on-going liabilities.

The current management team is continuing in their current role and assisting the joint administrators during the process.

Graham said: "The current intention is for all orders made before 27 November to be honoured and customers will be contacted in due course with updates relating to these orders as required."

Read more: Consumer services volumes plummet at fastest rate for more than five years