Monday 27 November 2017 4:18pm

Royal wedding: Sorry, no Bank Holiday for Prince Harry and Megan Markle's big day say Downing Street

 
Lynsey Barber
Royal Wedding - Carriage Procession To Buckingham Palace And Departures
From joy to despair... the nation has had an emotional rollercoaster of a Monday.

Downing Street has shut down any talk of a Bank Holiday for the nation to celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, announced earlier today.

A spokesperson has said there are "no plans" for a Bank Holiday when it takes place next Spring, something that's been met with many a people's disappointment.

Of course, the country was treated to the extra day off during the previous Royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton back in 2011. Looks like a Bank Hol's only a goer if its the heir to the throne walking down the aisle.

Sadly, neither is a Bank Holiday scheduled in for the birth of the Royal baby which is also happening around the same time.

Here's the excitement that had sprung up about a potential day off...

