From joy to despair... the nation has had an emotional rollercoaster of a Monday.
Downing Street has shut down any talk of a Bank Holiday for the nation to celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, announced earlier today.
Read more: Prince Harry engaged to American actress Meghan Markle
A spokesperson has said there are "no plans" for a Bank Holiday when it takes place next Spring, something that's been met with many a people's disappointment.
Of course, the country was treated to the extra day off during the previous Royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton back in 2011. Looks like a Bank Hol's only a goer if its the heir to the throne walking down the aisle.
Sadly, neither is a Bank Holiday scheduled in for the birth of the Royal baby which is also happening around the same time.
Here's the excitement that had sprung up about a potential day off...
Hearing 'royal wedding' and immediately thinking 'bank holiday' pic.twitter.com/LC0UByT0jo— Robyn Frost (@RobynHFrost) November 27, 2017
Prince Harry marry her swiftly please I would like bank holiday— Lazarus (@ProfKumi) November 27, 2017
Yeah... but... do we get a bank holiday? #PrinceHarry— Verity Cowley (@veritycowley) November 27, 2017
i want a bank holiday Harry— Neil Wilson (@neilwilson_etx) November 27, 2017