Sam Torrance

With so much success across different sports, it feels like the only time that Australians tasted defeat over the past few days was when Scotland’s rugby players beat the Wallabies by a record 53-24 margin at Murrayfield on Saturday.

While the Aussie cricketers were heading for victory over England in the first Ashes Test, two of the country’s golfers – Wade Ormsby and Cameron Davis – were wrapping up titles in Hong Kong and on home soil that were watershed moments for different reasons.

For Ormsby – sporting what may have to go down as a lucky moustache – the Hong Kong Open was a maiden European Tour title at the 264th attempt.

That is a great breakthrough for anyone but for someone who spends so much of their time travelling around a different continent it is a fantastic reward.

At 34, Ormsby is still young enough that this could just be the start of his success.

This has earned him a two-year exemption on the tour and will get him into different events and a different segment of the draw. That will mean he is playing with better players. Who knows how far he can go but it is already life-changing.

One shot adrift of Ormsby in Hong Kong was Rafa Cabrera Bello, who had to settle for a runner-up spot for the second consecutive year.

While that may be frustrating, a second-placed finish is still big and a significant boost to his hopes of making Europe’s Ryder Cup team next year. The Spaniard was a stalwart of the last contest and he’ll be desperate to be involved again.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood, fresh from clinching the Race To Dubai in the Middle East last week, and his rivals for the European Tour order of merit Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia all put in strong performances in Hong Kong and it is testament to the quality of their games that they were able to do that after a long season.

Veteran Miguel Angel Jimenez, meanwhile, continued to defy his 53 years by shooting the lowest round of the week, a 63, on Sunday. Jimenez is a four-time winner in Hong Kong and he was great again last week.

Rookie Davis joins illustrious list

At the other end of the age spectrum – and a few thousand miles south – 22-year-old Davis was winning the first title of his promising professional career on home soil at the Australian Open.

That event has had some great winners – Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Jordan Spieth are all multiple champions – and for an Australian to lift the trophy is humungous.

Once again it was a strong field, with Spieth and fellow former world No1 Jason Day also in contention. It is a huge lift for Davis, who plays his golf on the PGA Tour of Canada and hopes to gain membership of the Web.com tour at qualifying school next week.

Can Tiger be the hero?

This week, all eyes will be on Tiger Woods as the 14-time Major winner plays his first event for 10 months at the star-studded Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

I’m desperate to see how he plays. I saw a clip of his swing online and I thought it looked very good.

This isn’t his first comeback following repeated back problems but can you imagine if he rediscovered his form and won? If anyone can do it then perhaps Tiger can. It’s very exciting.

