My House: Architect and designer Peter Bundgaard of Space Copenhagen

Life&Style Writer

"My apartment is a five minute walk from my studio in the centre of Copenhagen. I’ve lived here for about one and a half years now, and something that really drew me to this place was the unobstructed view. Finding a window that doesn’t face other buildings is a challenge in a city like this, but there’s something calming about staring out of a window and not seeing anything very close by, almost like a state of dreaming.

Copenhagen, being an old city, also tends to have apartments configured with the kitchen facilities at the back, which doesn’t really fulfill the needs of modern living. I wanted something configured a little differently, and this apartment allowed me to transplant the kitchen to the centre of the apartment. And so the living room, dining room and kitchen became the central nervous system of the apartment. It also divides the home into two sections, which is great when my teenage kids want to relax or have friends over.

I choose furniture for clients as part of what we do at Space, but when choosing items for your own home you approach things differently. The aesthetic you see in our projects are also our own personal preferences, so that’s evident in the apartment, but then you also have the stuff you bring along with you, that you retain from your travels, the sentimental pieces. It’s important to recognise when an object has personal value, and then utilise it within the correct context.

Half of the furniture in the apartment is our own design, and I collect some art, too. I especially like three-dimensional pieces that become a focal point around which you can begin to design a room. My favourite is one I got quite recently, a piece by Danish artist Kirstine Roepstorff, who was the Danish contribution to this year’s Venice Biennale. It’s a mobile in brass, in the shape of a Moebius band – one continuous three-dimensional shape – suspended from the ceiling by a very, very thin wire, such that it moves very slightly. I like that slow, animated gesture.



