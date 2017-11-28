Do you wear the same watch as Trump or Obama?

Nish Tej

Since the birth of the wristwatch, the choice a man makes is a glimpse into his tastes, style and perception. So when it comes to the previous and current President of the United States, what they wear on their wrists is paid attention to.

The country’s early presidents; George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln carried pocket watches which were considered practical and less functional but acted as a simple tool for telling time.

As technology and photography evolved, an emphasis on style and appearance became prevalent and the relationship between the White House and the press became more embroiled.

What watches did the US presidents wear?

Dwight D. Eisenhower

President Eisenhower is most well known for his signature Rolex Datejust. It was gifted to him while he was serving as the NATO Commander in Chief of Europe. It was the 150,000th officially certified Rolex Datejust on a Jubilee bracelet. It was engraved with 5 stars to reflect his NATO position and the words “DDE – 12-19-1950”. When President Eisenhower featured on the cover of LIFE magazine wearing his Rolex, the watch gained a lot of notoriety and lent the watch its elite President title.

John F. Kennedy

JFK’s reputation precedes him to this day; he was known for his charisma, panache and collection of fine watches. His most discerning choice was a Cartier Tank, gifted by wife Jacqueline Kennedy for their fourth anniversary. Following the Tank, JFK was often photographed wearing a square Omega that he received during his Presidential campaign. The most fascinating of JFK’s watches was a Rolex yellow gold Day-Date he never wore; rumoured to have been a gift from Marilyn Monroe.

Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton’s candidacy played on his ‘guy next door’ person, sporting a $50 Timex Ironman for a long period of time before moving on to Cartier, Panerai, Roger Dubuis and A. Lange & Sohne.

Barack Obama

Our favourite leader of the free world, Barack Obama wore a Tag Heuer Series 15000 before switching to a Jorg Gray JG 6500 which was a birthday gift from his Secret Service Team. The unique watch is an oversized chronograph with the Secret Service logo printed on the dial.

Donald Trump

It can often be quite difficult to see what’s hidden under President Trump’s heavily-cuffed shirts but he has been photographed wearing a Patek Philippe Ellipse and gold Rolex Day-Date. But his favourite is a Vacheron Constantin Historiques Ultra-Fine 1968 in pink gold that won him the 2016 election.