Caitlin Morrison

Public Health England has issued a care warning, advising people to check up on at-risk neighbours and acquaintances this week after forecasts of colder weather were extended to cover the whole of the country.

While the Met Office had originally forecast colder conditions for the North, it is now warning of frosty conditions across the UK later this week. Thursday is set to be the coldest day this week, bringing with it the possibility of snow.

"Colder air will gradually spread south during Monday and Tuesday, with overnight frosts becoming more widespread, along with a brisk northerly breeze," said Laura Paterson, chief operational meteorologist for the Met Office.

"A period of more widespread cold temperatures is then expected from Wednesday onward, whilst showers down the east coast are also expected to be wintry at times with some snow and ice possible."

Dr Thomas Waite, of PHE’s Extreme Events team, said: "As the weather is going to get colder everywhere in the coming days, this is a really good time to check on those who may be at-risk. People with diseases such as heart and lung conditions, older people and young children can feel the ill-effects of cold weather more than the rest of us.

"To stay well this winter we all need to play a part. Is there someone you know who could be at risk when the weather gets cold? Could you help them out by fetching shopping or prescriptions?

"When the colder weather arrives there are several things we can do to keep well, wear several thin layers instead of fewer thicker ones, keep parts of the home you’re using heated to at least 18C and keep a careful eye on the weather forecasts."

