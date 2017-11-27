Monday 27 November 2017 10:04am

Prince Harry engaged to American actress Meghan Markle

 
Caitlin Morrison
Invictus Games Toronto 2017 - Day 3
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games this year (Source: Getty)

Prince Harry is engaged to Meghan Markle, the Royal Family has announced.

According to Clarence House, the pair became engaged in London earlier this month and the wedding will take place in spring 2018.

Bookmakers have been speculating for months that an engagement announcement was imminent.

Markle is an American actress who has starred in the legal drama Suits since 2011.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said: "We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together."

