Prince Harry engaged to American actress Meghan Markle

Caitlin Morrison

Prince Harry is engaged to Meghan Markle, the Royal Family has announced.

According to Clarence House, the pair became engaged in London earlier this month and the wedding will take place in spring 2018.

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

Bookmakers have been speculating for months that an engagement announcement was imminent.

Markle is an American actress who has starred in the legal drama Suits since 2011.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said: "We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together."