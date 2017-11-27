Lucy White

Although Black Friday in the UK may not have been quite so dramatic as some scenes in the US, eBay is determined to continue the hype through to Cyber Monday.

Over the shopping bonanza weekend, eBay is expecting 87.5m visits to its site – a number which it (bizarrely) notes exceeds the total number of tourists who visited France last year.

Over the course of last year's Black Friday week, the online marketplace found that one person every second searched for “Go Pro”, nine every second searched for “laptop” and three per second went for “iPhone”.

But here are a selection of today's best eBay offers:

Toshiba 55” Ultra HD LED Smart TV G1 – £399 (was £599)

55” Ultra HD LED Smart TV G1 – (was £599) Samsung 50” LED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV – £449 (was £569)

50” LED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV – (was £569) Playstation 4 Slim 1TB plus Fifa 18 and Gran Turismo Sport – £229.99

Slim 1TB plus Fifa 18 and Gran Turismo Sport – Hoverboard E-Glide 6.5” wheels with Bluetooth – £129.95

E-Glide 6.5” wheels with Bluetooth – Bang & Olufsen Beoplay P2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker – £109

Beoplay P2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker – GoPro Hero5 Black Edition Action Camera – £259.99

On Black Friday in 2016, eBay found that purchasing trends changed over the day. Smart TVs and boxsets were morning best sellers, which the site attributed to a commuter desire for escapism, while dinner-time inspired a peak in sales of meat thermometers.

