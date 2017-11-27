These are the top Cyber Monday deals on Amazon

Caitlin Morrison

Black Friday has been and gone, but fear not, trigger happy online shopping enthusiasts - Cyber Monday has arrived.

While this year's Black Friday went off with more of a whimper than the bang of previous years, sales were still strong, and retailers are determined to reap similar rewards today.

Amazon has unveiled a raft of price cuts, and will feature a series of lightning deals throughout today, with products available at a discount, in limited quantities, for a short period of time.

Here's a selection of the best deals on offer from Amazon today:

Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) was £89.99, now £69.99

Kindle Paperwhite was £109.99, now £79.99

ION Audio Mustang retro record player was £169, now £119.99

Maclaren Techno pushchair was £239, now £179

Polar M200 GPS running watch was £115.50, now £77.99

HP Deskjet 2630 all-in-one printer was £39, now £26.99

Calvin Klein Truth for women, 50ml, was £14.95, now £11.21