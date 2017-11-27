Monday 27 November 2017 7:39am

Rush hour delays on the Central line due to signal failure at Bank station

 
Caitlin Morrison
A signal failure at Bank has caused Tube disruption (Source: Getty)

City commuters are facing delays on the Central line this morning.

There are severe delays on the line due to an earlier signal failure at Bank station.

The line was previously closed between Leytonstone and White City, but a full service has resumed.

Transport for London said tickets will be accepted on London buses, Greater Anglia and TfL Rail services.

Meanwhile, earlier disruption on the Victoria line has ended, however, TfL warned trains and platforms may still be busier than usual.

