City commuters are facing delays on the Central line this morning.

There are severe delays on the line due to an earlier signal failure at Bank station.

The line was previously closed between Leytonstone and White City, but a full service has resumed.

Transport for London said tickets will be accepted on London buses, Greater Anglia and TfL Rail services.

Central line: service has resumed, however there are severe delays on the whole line. Tickets will be accepted on London Buses, Greater Anglia and TFL Rail via any reasonable route. To re-plan: https://t.co/vBhFTEgggq https://t.co/DxmFu0MD0M — Central line (@centralline) November 27, 2017

Meanwhile, earlier disruption on the Victoria line has ended, however, TfL warned trains and platforms may still be busier than usual.