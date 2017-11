Caitlin Morrison

There are delays in and out of London Paddington station this morning due to an earlier obstruction on the track.

The blockage, at Paddington, has been removed and all lines have reopened, however, disruption to trains to and from the station will continue while services return to normal.

There are delays on Great Western Railway, Heathrow Connect and Heathrow Express services.

Trains may be amended or delayed by up to 15 minutes.

National Rail said services will be disrupted until 7.45am.