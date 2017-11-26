Ross McLean

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger defended midfielder Aaron Ramsey after the Gunners scored a last-gasp penalty to beat Burnley and move above north London rivals Tottenham into the Premier League’s top four.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche was left “raging” after referee Lee Mason adjudged that defender James Tarkowski had pushed Ramsey, which left Alexis Sanchez to convert the injury-time spot-kick.

Victory ensured Arsenal built upon their win over Spurs at Emirates Stadium last week and catapulted them above Mauricio Pochettino’s side into fourth place, although they remain 12 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City.

“It looked a clear penalty. I can understand why they were disappointed but from outside it looked a penalty,” said Wenger.

“When you speak to him [Ramsey], he didn’t throw himself on the ground. He said he wanted to go back and flick on the ball. He was pushed in the back, he has a problem in his neck from the push. He said it was a very strong push.”

It was the third time in succession that Arsenal had netted a late winner against the Clarets, who remain seventh in the table. In the last meeting between the two sides in January, Sanchez scored a decisive 98th-minute penalty, while the fixture at Turf Moor in October 2016 was settled by a controversial late strike from Laurent Koscielny.

“I have told the players we continue to develop, we continue to move forward,” said Dyche. “I have also told them this is the reality. Football is a harsh game and sometimes it hurts you.

“There is a lot of me inside that is raging a lot. It was highly unlikely it was not going to get given on a day like today, that’s all I will say.”