Ross McLean

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola aimed a dig at Arsenal counterpart Arsene Wenger after his side came from behind to beat plucky Huddersfield and maintain their eight-point lead at the Premier League summit.

City equalled a club record, set in 2015, of 11 successive Premier League wins as Raheem Sterling struck a fortuitous winner inside the final 10 minutes after Sergio Aguero’s penalty had cancelled out a first-half Nicolas Otamendi own goal.

The spot-kick which Aguero converted was awarded following a foul by Huddersfield full-back Scott Malone on Sterling, who Wenger claimed “dives well” after the 22-year-old won his side a penalty in City’s clash with the Gunners on 5 November.

Guardiola was in little doubt that referee Craig Pawson was correct to award to league leaders a spot-kick against the Terriers. He said: “Two clear penalties. Maybe Arsene will say that it is a penalty.”

City have now won their past 11 away matches across all competitions, which is a record for a top-flight club in English football history. An elated Guardiola insisted that an ability to fight back proves title-winning calibre.

“We need this kind of situation to happen,” added Guardiola. “We have to live with being in trouble. One-nil down and you have to win. The last seven, eight games [of the season] to win the Premier League you have to win this type of game. Don’t give up.

“The winter has come and it’s tough. But we did it. More than winning the others, we need to win this type of game, to live this situation and to win the game is so important.

“The message is that we have to live this kind of situation if you want to arrive at the time of the season to fight for the title. You see my face, I am so happy.”

Huddersfield opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time as centre-half Christopher Schindler’s near-post flick cannoned off Otamendi and into the net.

Aguero calmly slotted home a penalty to draw City level 117 seconds into the second period before City conjured a winner in the 84th minute.

Aguero’s shot was saved by Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl only for the ball to ricochet off the unwitting Sterling and bounce over the line. Huddersfield’s Rajiv van la Parra was sent off at the final whistle following a clash with City’s Leroy Sane.