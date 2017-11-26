Ross McLean

Britain's Lewis Hamilton admitted he has been unable to generate the same driving intensity since being crowned world champion after coming second at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 32-year-old finished behind Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, meaning the four-time drivers’ champion is yet to win a race after sealing title glory at any stage of his career.

In 2015, Hamilton won the title with three races to go but was beaten in each by then team-mate Nico Rosberg, while he has been unsuccessful in the two races since securing the ultimate prize this time around.

“It’s clear that something happens once you’ve won the championship,” said Hamilton. “All I can say is that in the week after I won the championship I partied a lot. That’s what you do. I didn’t do that before the other races.

“The energy has not been the same, even if I have approached the races the same. But I’m not worried about that. Next year it will go back to what it was in the second half of the season.”

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel was outclassed and finished third behind Bottas and Hamilton.