Oliver Gill

A key ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel has thrown his weight behind plans for a Grand Coalition to unlock the country's current political deadlock.

Horst Seehofer, the Bavarian prime minister and head of the CSU, said an alliance with the SPD was "the best option for Germany".

The CSU is the Bavarian sister party of Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU).

Merkel's fourth term as chancellor was thrown into doubt last week after plans for a three-way coalition with the centre-right FDP and Greens fell apart.

The centre-left SPD subsequently reversed an earlier decision not to enter into talks with Merkel over forming a similar coalition to that which has ruled for the last four years.

Seehofer told German newspaper Bild am Sonntag that an alliance with the SPD was "better anyway than a coalition with the Free Democrats and Greens, new elections or a minority government".

European leaders have stressed the importance of Germany getting its political house in order ahead of the European Council summit in December. Merkel has previously stressed an acting government is able to lead the country on the international stage until a new coalition is finalised.

