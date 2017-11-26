Ross McLean

Everton caretaker boss David Unsworth has urged the club’s hierarchy to end the uncertainty and appoint a permanent manager after admitting his side’s drubbing at Southampton has left players’ confidence at an all-time low.

Saints striker Charlie Austin netted two second-half headers to give Southampton a two-goal lead after Gylfi Sigurdsson had cancelled out Dusan Tadic’s opener on the stroke of half-time. Midfielder Steven Davis added a late fourth for the hosts.

“I take responsibility, but we all have to as well,” said Unsworth. “We’re in a tough place and things have to change quickly.

“Confidence is as low as it has ever been. The club has to decide and the sooner that happens the better. The players need this resolving.”

Everton have won just one of their last seven top-flight fixtures and their latest defeat left them 16th in the table and just two points above the drop zone. Unsworth, however, refuses to accept the Toffees are in a relegation scrap.

“I wouldn’t go that for so early,” said Unsworth, who side face home matches against West Ham and Huddersfield this week.