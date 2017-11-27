Today's City Moves cover private equity real estate, insurance and legal eagles. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Henley

Leading UK private equity real estate investor Henley has bolstered its UK-based investment management team with ex-MD of Goodman UK, Jim Johnston joining its fund investment committee, Sonia Barnett being promoted to finance director of its healthcare business and David Blakeborough joining as senior associate on the Henley Investments team. Sonia has been with the company for eight years, latterly as group financial controller on Henley Investment Management, and her contribution has been pivotal to the company’s ongoing growth and transactional activity.

Neon

Neon has appointed Richard Heppell as chief financial officer. Most recently CFO at MS Amlin, Richard oversaw the complex integration of the Amlin and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Lloyd’s syndicates, having previously been finance director at Mitsui Sumitomo. Prior to this, Richard held a range of senior corporate finance roles at QBE. With nearly 30 years spent in finance within the insurance sector, Richard arrives at Neon with extensive experience of supporting the growth and development of Lloyd’s businesses. Richard will oversee Neon’s finance function, manifesting the discipline and structure required by the business as it continues to grow.

Stephensons

The national law firm, Stephensons, has appointed criminal law solicitor, Cecilia Goodwin.Cecilia – based at Stephensons’ Warnford Court office in the City of London – joins as a consultant from Sonn MacMillan Walker. She specialises in serious crime and fraud cases, providing representation in complex and often sensitive legal proceedings. In particular, she has developed a specialism acting on behalf of high profile clients and on cases in the public eye. Cecilia is also highly experienced in representing individuals in cases involving the Serious Fraud Office, HM Revenue & Customs and the Department for Work and Pensions. She will be a considerable asset to the London team.

