American grooming brand Dollar Shave Club has set its sights on wider expansion, launching in the UK today.

The Dollar Shave Club, which delivers shaving and grooming products through a regular subscription, will be available for purchase from the beginning of next year, but said that from today people across the UK can sign up to be among its first members.

It has announced plans to plug investment in the UK as it looks to build up its customer base globally, with millions of members in the US.

The California-based firm has already expanded to Canada and Australia, and chief executive Michael Dubin said the UK was “a clear choice” as the next step.

“When exploring our next international move, the UK was a clear choice as we want to meet the demand and appetite we know exists here,” he said. “Men are increasingly more focused on their grooming routines and taking care of themselves and we’re looking forward to helping fulfil those needs across the UK.”

The Dollar Shave Club was started back in 2012, before Unilever snapped up the startup in July last year reportedly for $1bn (£760m), though the deal’s terms were not disclosed, when the firm had built up over three million members.

Unilever called the Dollar Shave Club an “innovative and disruptive” male grooming brand, with strong connections to its “highly engage customers”.

Products include “shave butter”, razors and replacement cartridges, as well as shower gel, shampoos and cleansers, and hair gel.

