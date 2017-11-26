A major eruption of Bali's Mount Agung volcano has sent plumes of ash thousands of miles into the air.
A "red warning" has been issued after the activity sent smoke more than 4,000 metres high, meaning an eruption is expected imminently. The volcano, located to the east of the Indonesian island, has caused disruption to flights and first erupted on Monday with activity first identified in September.
The ash is being carried in an eastern and southeastern direction said the country's National Disaster Management Authority for Indonesia, and those in the vicinity of the mountain have been evacuated.
The last eruption of Agung was in 1963 when it killed more than 1,000 people.