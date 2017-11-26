Lynsey Barber

The Mayor of London wants to effectively ban fracking in the capital, urging local councils to refuse applications for exploration or extraction.

Sadiq Khan called the method of extracting shale gas "harmful" and a risk to public health, and will this week set out guidance on the matter in a new draft plan for London.

"There is absolutely no place for fracking in London and I remain firm in my belief that any such application must be refused," he said.

“The harmful, negative impact of the use of fossil fuels on the environment and on the air we breathe is well known. We must instead focus our resources on developing technologies for the efficient extraction of clean, renewable forms of energy, rather than coming up with more ever innovative ways to keeping burning fossil fuels.

The move was welcomed by campaigners at Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth.

It's understood that application for fracking has been made to any councils, but London Local Energy has signalled that it wants to explore a site in Brentford.

Fracking was effectively banned in Scotland last month, following in the footsteps of Wales and Ireland. France, the Netherlands, Germany and Bulgaria are also among the countries to have banned the controversial practice.

The first fracking in the UK is due to begin within weeks in North Yorkshire by Third Energy, despite campaigns against it.