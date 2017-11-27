Rebecca Smith

Global aircraft deliveries are on track to top last year's record highs, with the best October on record bringing a £2.4bn boost to UK industry.

According to the latest data from industry body ADS, 120 aircraft were delivered last month, setting a fresh record for the month, and taking the year-to-date deliveries to a total of 1,138. That puts the performance in 2017 ahead of the pace set by 2016 as production rates ramp up.

The October deliveries are worth up to £2.4bn to UK industry, and for the first 10 months of the year have contributed £22bn, as the UK reaps the rewards of rising global production.

Before November's orders are taken into account, the commercial aircraft backlog stands at 13,365, which will be worth around £210bn to the UK over the coming years as they are built and delivered.

The flying figures come off the back of a record-breaking Dubai Airshow, which recorded new orders and commitments for up to 746 aircraft announced by manufacturers.

Among them was a blockbuster $49.5bn (£37.5bn) deal unveiled by Airbus with private equity firm Indigo Partners, marking its largest single announcement ever.

ADS chief executive Paul Everitt said:

The global aerospace industry is on an upward trajectory and companies in the UK are an integral part of its ongoing success. With £22bn in value to the UK from more than 1,100 aircraft delivered this year, aerospace is making an ever greater contribution to our national prosperity.

But he also warned that the industry needed support to propel its progress further.

"Our aerospace industry is the envy of our global competitors, which is why the government must act now to help UK companies drive forward further productivity improvements, making sure the UK aerospace sector can continue to grow and compete despite Brexit uncertainties," Everitt said.

Earlier this month Everitt appeared before the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee for a discussion of Brexit implications for the aerospace industry.

He said UK firms that had been doing "extremely well" from space programmes, were having to make decisions, or give indications, of where they are going to reallocate work in the event that Britain leaves the EU in March 2019.

