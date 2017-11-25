Joe Hall

Just a week after winning the lucrative Race to Dubai prize, European Tour No1 Tommy Fleetwood is in contention to win another bumper prize at the UBS Hong Kong Open this weekend.

The 2018 season opener will pay out €300,000 (£298,273) to its winner, from a total prize money fund worth €1.7m.

Hong Kong is where Fleetwood's remarkable 2017 season got underway, with the Englishman's fourth place finish at the tournament hinting at his good form to come.

Fleetwood climbed from being ranked No100 in the world at the time of last year's tournament to a current world ranking of 19 as he led the pack on the Euoropean Tour.

The 26-year-old secured the Race to Dubai's top bonus prize of $1.25m (£1.3m) last week after seeing off a challenge from fellow countryman Justin Rose for the European Tour's top spot in the final weeks.

Less is at stake at the UBS Hong Kong Open but with even fourth place being worth a six figure sum of €100,000, golfers can come away from the tournament with plenty of Christmas spending money.

Fleetwood made over €5m on the 2017 European Tour, including his Race to Dubai prize, more than triple his previous season-best of €1.4m.