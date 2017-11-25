Lucy White

Two men have been interviewed by police in connection with yesterday's terror scare at Oxford Circus Underground station, which caused mass panic.

The men, aged 21 and 40, voluntarily attended police stations after British Transport Police (BTP) circulated their images on CCTV footage and appealed for them to come forward with information.

BTP have said the investigation into what actually prompted the mass evacuation from Oxford Circus is continuing. Later last night, they postulated that an "altercation" on a station platform might have raised the alarm.

The emergency services received “numerous” 999 calls just before 5pm yesterday, reporting gunfire. Armed police attended the scene and were treating the incident as if it was terrorism-related.

But police later said that there was no evidence of any weapon having been used, and the 16 people who sustained injuries were victims of a stampede leaving Oxford Circus station.

Shops around Oxford Street went into lockdown, as the emergency services cordoned off large sections and advised the public to seek cover in buildings.

BTP have been appealing for any members of the public who were in the station to get in touch if they saw or heard anything which might have raised the alarm.