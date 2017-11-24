Friday 24 November 2017 4:55pm

Breaking: London's Oxford Street has been evacuated with shoppers running from the area

 
Lucy White
Christmas Shoppers Brave Crowds During So-Called 'Panic Saturday'
Oxford Street will have had a busy Black Friday (Source: Getty)

Oxford Street has been evacuated, according to the British Transport Police, with reports on Twitter of shoppers running for cover.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.