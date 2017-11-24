Lucy White

Images of frantic consumers battering each other with flatscreen TV boxes in their rush to the tills have become all too familiar on Black Friday.

And, in true Black Friday spirit, Currys PC World has announced some tempting deals on household electronics.

4K TVs (ultra-high definition, for anyone who was wondering) are in abundance, as are reduced Apple goods and white label products.

But some of the deals at Currys slashed prices so dramatically that Twitter users wondered whether there had been a pricing error. This seemed to be the case with a bundle offering Sony's Playstation 4 Pro and four additional games – one Twitter user's screenshot displayed the price of £199, which had hurriedly been corrected to £299.99 when City A.M. checked.

This is ALMOST CERTAINLY a pricing error, but you can grab a PS4 Pro + 4 games for just £199 from Currys right now.https://t.co/N3bgajxVNO pic.twitter.com/tj07jmPKpi — Eurogamer.net (@eurogamer) November 23, 2017

Currys had its deals ready well ahead of time, and was already one of the retailers with the highest transaction rates passing through money saving website TopCashBack yesterday lunchtime.

For those who don't fancy battling the shopping centres, here are some of Currys PC World's best deals online:

Samsung 49” Smart 4K LED TV: £449 (save £300)

LG 55” Smart 4K OLED TV: £1,499 (save £1,000)

Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner: £349 (save £200.99)

Apple 10.5” iPad Pro 64 GB: £569 (save £50)

Apple MacBook Pro 13” 2017: £1,549 (save £200)

HP Envy wireless inkjet printer: £34 (save £35.99)

Google Home Mini: £34 (save £15)

Audio Technica stereo turntable: £87.99 (save £22)

Kenwood 60/40 fridge freezer: £269.99 (save £270)

Dixons Carphone, the listed company which owns Currys PC World, will be hoping for an exceptionally good Black Friday weekend. Its share price has remained stubbornly low after it plummeted in August following a profit warning.

