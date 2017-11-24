Caitlin Morrison

Black Friday has taken hold of the UK in a big way - and now it's even extended to the petrol pumps.

Sainsbury’s is cutting the price of unleaded petrol and diesel by up to 2 pence per litre across its 311 forecourts, from tomorrow, Saturday 25 November.

And while the deal comes into force tomorrow, the supermarket said it was a "Black Friday bonus".

The move comes as the chancellor once more announced a freeze on fuel duty in the Autumn Budget, delivered earlier this week. Philip Hammond said: "Since 2010, we will have saved the average car driver £850, and the average van driver over £2,100, compared to Labour’s escalator plans."

The price cut also comes one week after the AA released data showing petrol prices in the UK had reached a three-year high, climbing to an average of 120.5p per litre. The numbers also showed a substantial gap between pump prices at supermarkets and non-supermarkets of 5.3p a litre, the largest since December 2015.

Sainsbury's runs 311 forecourts across the UK. Izzy Hexter, the company’s fuel buying manager, said: "This is a Black Friday bonus for our customers and great news as people are trying to balance their budgets in the run up to Christmas."