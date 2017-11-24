Rebecca Smith

The day is here, and everything's all got a bit frantic.

Black Friday deals are everywhere, so you might be unsure where to start.

So here's a roundup of some of the categories John Lewis has on offer, with deals spanning home, beauty and toys among others.

The retailer says it has lowered hundreds of its prices lower for the Black Friday event.

Here are some of its deals and the saving John Lewis is offering...

Electrics

KitchenAid 150 Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer, Red - £279 (Save £120)

Samsung UE40MU6120 HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 40" with TVPlus, Black - £349 (Save £120)

Panasonic LUMIX DMC-TZ93 Super Zoom Digital Camera, Silver - £359.95 (Save £120)

DJI Spark Fly Combo drone, Alpine White - £599 (Save £100)

Samsung American Style Fridge Freezer, 91cm wide, Stainless Steel - £999 (Save £650)

Toys

John Lewis Country Play Wooden Kitchen - £100 (Save 20 per cent)

Maxi Micro Scooter, 6-12 years, Silver - £91.96 (Save 20 per cent)

John Lewis Children's Professional Drum Set - £55.20 (Save 20 per cent)

Peppa Pig's Lights & Sounds Family Home - £49.99 (Save 20 per cent)

Lego Creator 10220 VW Camper Van - £72.24 (Save 15 per cent)

Beauty and fragrance

L'Occitane Moments of Delight Bath & Body Gift Set - £22.10 (Save 33 per cent)

Lancome Hydrazen Prestige Skincare Gift Set - £33.58 (Save 15 per cent)

Tom Ford Private Blend Jasmin Rouge Candle - £59.76 (Save 10 per cent)

Dior Miss Dior Silky Body Mist - £30.71 (Save 17 per cent)

Hugo Boss Hugo Just Different Eau de Toilette - £29.92 (Save 33 per cent)

Home and furniture

Le Creuset Provencale Cast Iron Round Casserole, Volcanic - £95 (Save 40 per cent)

John Lewis Stainless Steel with Copper Base Pan Set, five pieces - £75 (Save 50 per cent)

Jamie Oliver by Tegal Hard Anodised Pan Set, five pieces - £185.50 (Save 30 per cent)

House by John Lewis Fluent Chair, White - £28 (Save 20 per cent)

Ercol for John Lewis Shalstone 2 Drawer Bedside Table - £300 (Save 20 per cent)

