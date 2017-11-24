Black Friday 2017: These are the best deals available on Amazon

Caitlin Morrison

Amazon has revealed it sold more than 63,000 toys and 32,000 beauty products in the first six hours of Black Friday.

The online retail giant said best-selling items so far include the Fire TV stick, the Nintendo Switch and (at the less fun end of the spectrum) the Bosch PSB 1800 LI-2 Cordless Combi Drill.

Amazon's Black Friday sale will run until 11.59pm on Sunday, and will feature hundreds of lightning deals, when products will be available at a discount for a short period of hours.

Here are a selection of the best deals available online today:

ghd Gold Classic Styler and hairdyer bundle £119.99 (was £188.35)

Le Creuset cast iron casserole £119.99 (was £199)

Amazon Echo from £69.99 (was £89.99)

Sony wireless noise-cancelling headphones £189.99 (was £360)

Oral-B Genius 8000 electric toothbrush £74.49 (was £259.99)

Dyson Cinentic Big Ball Animal Vacuum Cleaner £200 (was £449.99)

Kenwood FPM810 Multi-Pro Sense Food Processor £149.99 (was £299.99)

Meanwhile, the group is celebrating the cementing of US import Black Friday in the UK retail calendar by hosting a pop-up store in central London this afternoon. Dubbing itself the "Home of Black Friday", Amazon will run the shop in Soho from 12.30pm today until 7.30pm.