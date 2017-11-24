Rebecca Smith

For those feeling festive, but unsure quite where to start with all the events planned across the capital over the season, fear not.

For a snazzy new Christmas Tube map has been created by Clarendon to showcase 100 of the best festive attractions the capital has on offer this year.

Plus, there's guidance on which Tube line you need, and which station to get off at, so for those who aren't so familiar with the London Underground (and the unspoken rule that you should avoid changing at Bank by all means necessary), it provides some handy information.

Read more: A Christmas market is coming to the Cheesegrater

Here's a snapshot of some of the places and events:

And here's the full map in all its glory:

(Click or tap to view the full-sized version featuring the nearest stations and times.)

If you look at the full-sized version, the various attractions are divided into categories including department stores (yes, Fortnum & Mason and Harrods are on there).

Well, Brits are expected to spend £76bn in total to celebrate Christmas this year, splashing out on festive getaways and gifts.

But there are also events (with St Paul's Advent Procession and Christmas at Westminster) and Christmas markets - from Winterville on Clapham Common to the City Christmas Fair by Bank.

For those with children to keep entertained, or presents to buy for, there's also a guide to the best toy shops about, and some options for Santa's Grotto.

Read more: M&S’s Paddington advert gets off to a flying start