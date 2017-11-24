Rebecca Smith

Despite John Lewis' pedigree in rolling out memorable Christmas adverts, it didn't come up trumps this year, according to a new study.

Realeyes, which uses webcams with machine learning tech to measure how people feel as they watch videos, and Lucid measured 55 Christmas adverts by tracking 3,300 viewers' facial expressions as they watched, with Coca-Cola's taking the top spot.

The advert features families and friends from Channel 4's Gogglebox reacting to its "Holidays are Coming" ad, and according to the study, proved more engaging than 96 per cent of the thousands of ads the firms have tested.

Also scoring highly were Vodafone, McDonald's and M&S' tie-up with the much-loved Paddington bear. But John Lewis, which took the top spot last year, didn't make the top 10, coming in 17th place.

Here are the 10 most engaging adverts for 2017

1. Coca-Cola - Gogglebox Meets Coca-Cola's “Holidays Are Coming” 2017

2. Vodafone - A Christmas love story

3. McDonald's - Carrot stick Christmas

4. M&S - Paddington and the Christmas visitor

= 5. Currys/PC World - Merry Techmas

=5. H Samuel - Beautiful Christmas gifts

=7. Waitrose - Christmas together

=7. Heathrow - Bears Christmas

=9. Pandora - Do get what you wish for

=9. Tesco - Turkey, every which way

"Whilst the hype around Christmas ads has now become a national pastime, it’s sometimes forgotten that their job is to help sell more products and people’s emotional response plays a big part in where they decide to shop,” says Mihkel Jäätma, Realeyes’ chief executive.

“This year saw advertisers trying to be more authentic by using real-life situations, humour and romance to relate to people, which could be seen as a way to cheer them up via universal themes after what’s been another divisive and turbulent year," he added.

