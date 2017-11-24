Caitlin Morrison

Argos has seen a record number of visitors to its website as customers search for Black Friday bargains.

The retailer kicked off its Black Friday sale three hours early this year at 9pm last night, and more than 800,000 people visited Argos’s online channels between 9pm and 10pm.

This equates to more than 13,000 customers every minute, smashing last year’s record for peak visits, the group said, adding that 84 per cent of those visits came from mobile devices.

Argos recruited an additional 10,000 seasonal workers to serve in its stores over the festive period. Today, they will be joined by hundreds of head office workers helping out on the shop floor.

"These early record-breaking figures show that savvy shoppers are keen to bag themselves a bargain in the run-up to Christmas," said John Rogers, Argos chief executive.

"People are clearly buying their big Christmas presents, as we’ve seen a real spike in sales of video games and consoles as well as iPads and TVs. Fast Track Collection is proving popular and we have 10,000 extra colleagues in our stores today to help people when they come in to collect their orders."

This is what eager bargain-hunters are buying this Black Friday: