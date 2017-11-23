Thursday 23 November 2017 10:49pm

Despicable Me 3 helps Cineworld increase revenues

 
DESPICABLE ME 3 Photo Call
Despicable Me 3 was one of the top releases (Source: Getty)

Despicable Me 3 was among the box office blockbusters that helped Cineworld push up revenues in the year to date.

The movie, which is the third in the franchise that is now the highest-grossing animated series ever, joined a roster of films including Dunkirk and It which boosted performance.

The cinema chain, reporting for the year to 19 November, said it had achieved 10.6 per cent revenue growth.

The group also benefited from the shift in consumer behaviour towards multi-part leisure experiences. Retail revenue jumped 13.4 per cent, helped by the expansion of a VIP offering and 28 Starbucks concessions.

Films such as Pitch Perfect 3 and Star Wars: The Last Jedi are also expected to do well over the Christmas period.

