Bill Esdaile

CONDITIONS look set to be much easier at Ascot over the next two days, where all eyes will be on former footballer Michael Owen who makes his debut in the saddle in the Prince’s Countryside Fund Charity Race this afternoon.

The pick of tomorrow’s action sees Defi Du Seuil return to action in the Coral Hurdle (2.40pm).

Unbeaten in all seven starts last campaign, he will be very hard to beat but isn’t much value at 11/10 with 188BET.

A better bet could well be SMAD PLACE at around 7/2 to follow-up his win at Aintree last month in the Christy 1965 Chase (2.05pm).

The combination of the ground and trip all look to be ideal and he should prove too hard to peg back for the likes of Top Notch.

Sire De Grugy put up his best performance of last season in the Shawbrook Handicap Chase (3.15pm) and again the loveable 11-year-old is back to shoulder top weight.

With conditions in his favour again, he will surely go close, but just may find the 5lb hike in the weights compared to 12 months ago too much to carry.

There are some useful types beneath him and he may just struggle to give 20lbs to Venetia Williams’ GARDEFORT who looked to be crying out for this drop back in trip last time.

The eight-year-old was a gallant second to Rock The World in March’s Grand Annual at Cheltenham on ground that was probably too lively for him.

He reappeared earlier in the month over a trip that might have stretched him at Aintree, where a mistake two out didn’t help his cause either.

If he can brush up in that department he should take some beating at around 6/1.

POINTERS TOMORROW

Smad Place 2.05pm Ascot

Gardefort e/w 3.15pm Ascot