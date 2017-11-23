Thursday 23 November 2017 5:08pm

Grind smashes £750,000 crowdfunding target and signs deal with listed travel food operators SSP

 
Alys Key
Follow Alys
Grind has snapped up key London locations including the Royal Exchance (Source: Grind)

Hip London coffee and cocktail chain Grind has announced a new round of equity crowdfunding, on the same day as it announced a deal with travel food operators SSP Group to open new branches in airports and stations around the UK.

SSP, which has a market value of over £3bn, Thas benefitted from an increase in air passengers, boosting sales at its brands like Upper Crust and

"Grind has always been about serving high quality coffee and cocktails to busy Londoners who demand the best," said Grind founder and chief executive David Abrahamovitch. "We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with SSP to bring Grind into airports and train stations nationally for the first time."

The company also launched its second crowdfunding campaign, after raising £1.3m with its "Grind bond" in 2015. This time investors will be able to buy shares in Grind.

The campaign has already fulfilled its target of £750,000 and is now overfunding, with £827,000 raised at time of writing. The fundraising gives the company a value of £18m.

Read more: Grind looks to Crowdcube for £1.5m coffee fix

Related articles

This City lunch brand has shut up shop after failing to secure funding
Alys Key
Alys Key | Staff

Time for crowdfunding platforms to get serious about transparency
Sacha Bright
Sacha Bright | Contributor

These are the Square Mile’s best independent coffee shops
Nina Edy
Nina Edy | Staff