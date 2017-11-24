Today's City Moves cover pensions, tech and finance. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Punter Southall Aspire

Punter Southall Aspire, a leading workplace savings and pensions business, has appointed Emily Smits as associate director of client servicing, in a new role within the company’s London office in Leadenhall. Emily will support the company’s London-based DC consultants who provide a range of services for clients including governance, member communications and pension change projects. She reports into Richard Booth, director of support consultants at Punter Southall Aspire. Emily joins the company from Willis Towers Watson, where she was a DC consultant supporting corporate and trust-based clients for a year and a half. Prior to this, she was a pension solutions consultant at Legal & General, implementing qualifying GPP schemes for clients to ensure they fulfilled their automatic enrolment duties.

Colt Technology Services

Colt Technology Services today announced the appointment of Mary Alexander as the executive vice president – human resources. Mary forms part of the executive leadership team, reporting directly to Carl Grivner, chief executive. Mary will focus on augmenting the company’s customer-oriented approach, with the transformation of Colt’s people agenda to hire and develop the best diverse talent. Driving a competitive edge via its ‘Challenger Culture’ is a core priority for Colt’s leadership, and Mary will focus on leveraging performance management, raising managerial effectiveness and long-term workforce planning. Central to Mary’s efforts will be a revamped talent programme and employee engagement endeavours across Colt globally.

UK Finance

UK Finance, the new trade organisation representing the finance and banking industry operating in the UK, has appointed Jackie Bennett OBE as its new head of mortgages. Currently deputy head of compliance at the Northview Group, in her new role at UK Finance Jackie will be responsible for leading the trade body’s mortgage policy development. She will join the organisation in February next year. Prior to joining the Northview Group, Jackie was compliance conduct manager at GE Money Home Lending. Between 2001 and 2014, Jackie worked at Council of Mortgage Lenders, one of the bodies integrated into UK Finance in July this year, where she was head of policy from 2004. She also served as deputy manager for property and household at Association of British Insurers, having previously worked as a senior executive officer at the Home Office for 13 years. In June 2010, Jackie was awarded an OBE for services to the financial services industry in the Queen’s birthday honours list.

