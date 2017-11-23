Joe Hall

England batsman James Vince credited Australia's pre-match barbs for his impressive knock of 83 after the tourists finished the opening day of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane on 196-4.

A tense day got off to the worst possible start for England as opener Alastair Cook was caught for just two runs, paving the way for Vince to make his Ashes bow earlier than anticipated.

Yet the No3 batsman settled in well with fellow Ashes debutant Mark Stoneman and together the pair scored 125 — a bigger partnership than England managed throughout the entire 2013-14 series.

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden claimed not to have heard of half of the England team in the build-up to the series, comments that Vince said spurred him on at the Gabba.

"Hayden's comments give you an incentive to make a statement," said the Hampshire man.

"It's nice to spend some time in the middle and get some confidence. If he didn't know who we were, he probably does now.

"I didn't take too much notice of the pre-match comments. I've had stuff after I got called up. I guess it gives you more inspiration to prove people wrong."

Vince admitted he was disappointed not the get a century after being run out by Nathan Lyon, who fired an athletic pick-up at the stumps as the batsman attempted a quick single.

"Not getting a ton was disappointing," said Vince. "No matter what score you get you always want more. It would have been nice to be there at the end of the day, but stuff like that happens in cricket.

"I'm sure lying in bed I'll have a few thoughts about missing out, but if you'd offered me 80-odd I'd have taken it.

"Next time I probably won't take that run. It was a good bit of fielding. He bowled pretty well and deserved something from the day."

Australia's much-hyped trio of fast bowlers — Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood — were largely betrayed by damp conditions at the Gabba usually famed for its hard surfaces.

Cummins did claim the scalps of Stoneman (53) and captain Joe Root (15). Dawid Malan (28) and Moeen Ali (13) saw England to the close.

"It was a good challenge with Stoneman and Vince batting well," said Lyon. "So we're happy with that fightback.

"It will harden up and still be good to bowl on for the quicks so we're looking forward to tomorrow."