Oliver Gill

The owners of Comparethemarket today shelved plans for a stock market float after receiving a huge investment that values the company at £2.2bn.

The Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) has bought a 30 per cent stake in BGL Group for £675m.

BGL has been readying itself to list for over a year, pushing back plans for float originally scheduled for autumn last year. Today, the firm confirmed, "it will not be pursuing an IPO at this time".

The investment is subject regulatory sign-off. It is expected to complete in April 2018.

BGL chair Peter Winslow said he was "delighted to welcome CPPIB as an investor".

He added:

During the course of our IPO preparations, our shareholder BHL received a number of approaches from different kinds of investors, as BGL represents a unique growth opportunity in UK financial services. A competitive process followed and our view was that CPPIB was the best partner for BGL.

Read more: Competition watchdog probes Comparethemarket's exclusive insurance deals

CPPIB managing director Ryan Selwood said the investment would "further diversify our portfolio".

"This investment is a clear vote of confidence in our performance and potential," said BGL chief executive Matthew Donaldson.

"We have a long-term growth strategy which builds on our market-leading core capabilities of data, digital and marketing. We will continue to operate in our current markets, innovating to ensure we continue to offer the best products for our customers, but we will also focus on developing and launching new ventures."

The investment come as a boost to Comparethemarket which is subject to a probe by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority over exclusive home insurance deals.

Read more: Comparethemarket.com owner pushes stock market float back to late 2017