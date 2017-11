Tim Armes

appScatter Group PLC's (LON:APPS) sales director Jason Hill and marketing director Simon Gannon caught up with Proactive as they switched on and went live with their platform for developers and publishers. Some 10,000 businesses and individuals that registered their interest in the platform on the company's website, www.appscatter.com, prior to launch will now have access to the platform, which will distribute their apps in 50 stores worldwide.