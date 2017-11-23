Lucy White

Challenger bank Paragon, which specialises in lending to landlords, has reported a slim rise in profits after a year in which it completed its operational restructuring.

The figures

Paragon's profits before tax increased by a small 1.1 per cent margin over its 2017 financial year, to £144.8m.

Total lending was boosted 28.8 per cent to reach almost £1.9bn, as buy-to-let completions rose 20.6 per cent to £1.4bn and commercial lending jumped by 66.8 per cent to £389m.

Retail deposits nearly doubled over the year to £3.6bn.

Why it's interesting

Paragon has been pushing to continue its transition from a lender to a “diversified banking group”, but its core business remains its buy-to-let franchise.

It noted that there was “dampening demand in the sector” this year, due to a series of fiscal and regulatory changes aimed and landlords and lenders, but that its performance was strong against this backdrop.

Further regulatory changes, Paragon added, which require lenders to collect more information about the landlord's business, will lead to further disruption in the market which it could benefit from.

However, the challenger bank did expect strong levels of demand from tenants in the UK private rented sector “for the foreseeable future”.

Profits were hit slightly by an operational restructuring, but Paragon announced a £50m share buyback programme and shares were up 1.41 per cent in early trading.

What Paragon said

“The improving strength and depth of the group's franchises reflects the growing importance of specialist lending in the UK retail banking market, as it undergoes much needed structural change,” said chief executive Nigel Terrington.

With a strong capital base and exemplary asset quality, increasingly diversified funding, and a broadening product range supported by a more financially efficient operating model, we are well positioned to exploit the opportunities and manage the challenges ahead.

