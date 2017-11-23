Rebecca Smith

Brace yourselves for Black Friday, and the deluge of deals and discounts it brings, is nearly upon us.

Not everyone's convinced about how much of a hit this year's day will be, after a survey last week found two-thirds of consumers expect to spend less on Black Friday this year than last.

But there will be a slew of airline deals out there, so for bargain-hunting travel fiends out there, now is your chance to secure a trip at a fraction of the normal price.

Here are some of the deals that have been unveiled so far:

Ryanair

Never one to miss out on a good deal, Ryanair is running a weeklong sale, which kicked off on 20 November and will last until 26 November. Flights are available to purchase for travel from December until June 2018 depending on the offer - and different flight deals are being offered each day.

Some of those today include one-way London Luton trips to Copenhagen, Nimes and Beziers in France, and Murcia in Spain for £9.99. Travellers can also get a one-way ticket to spots in Denmark, Sweden, Italy and Switzerland from London Stansted for under £10 too. Check the full list here.

EasyJet

EasyJet meanwhile, is offering to turn Black Friday orange with some holiday deals. It is offering £40 off holidays when travellers spend £800 or more per booking by using the code ORANGE17. That deal will end on 30 November. Details here on some of the trips this applies to, including beach holidays to Cyprus, Malta and Greece, and city breaks to Budapest, Prague and Amsterdam.

It has also put its flights for autumn 2018 on sale, which includes 20,487 flights to and from London Gatwick. Among the flights offered are Gatwick to Barcelona from £32.49, Gatwick to Toulouse from £28.49, and Gatwick to Lanzarote from £40.49 - all based on one-way fare for one person.

New destinations on offer from the airline include La Palma in the Canary Islands and Ostersund in Sweden.

Norwegian

Norwegian has said it will be offering "the cheapest flights to the United States" with its sales kicking off just after midnight and last until 11pm on Black Friday. It hasn't provided details of prices yet, but has its landing page ready so return back first thing tomorrow for your pick of flights.

Air New Zealand

As a teaser, the airline has revealed it is offering 100 return tickets to LA from £175 return, and 50 return tickets to New Zealand from £399.

These deals will be on offer from 9am Friday 24 November, but you'll want to have your laptop at the ready as there aren't a huge number on offer, though Air New Zealand said other deals will be available on the day, so keep your eyes peeled.

Thomas Cook

It is hoping to tempt travellers with Black Friday "sunshine savings" of £200 off per booking with a minimum spend of £1,000 for departures from May to October 2018. Tempted? You'll need the code BF200.