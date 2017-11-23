Mothercare shares plunge on mounting losses and soft UK market warning

Oliver Gill

Mothercare swung into the red this morning and warned of a recent "softening in the UK market", sending shares into freefall.

The London-listed firm group posted losses of £16.8m – which included £16.1m of additional costs.

Markets shuddered at the news with shares falling almost a fifth.

Newton-Jones said:

Towards the end of the reporting period, and in subsequent weeks, we have seen a softening in the UK market with lower footfall and spend which is consistent with recent industry reports.

But boss Mark Newton-Jones insisted the high street darling was "on track with our transformation plans".

Mothercare has pinned its hopes on a costly revamp that includes closing poorly performing stores and setting up new "club" outlets.

The chief exec added: "Not-withstanding this uncertain consumer backdrop, the Mothercare brand, whilst not immune, is in a stronger position with a much-improved product and service offer and a more robust business model."

