Sadiq Khan hits out at Budget, saying it is the worst for Londoners in a generation

 
Helen Cahill
Sadiq is not happy with Philip Hammond (Source: Getty)

London mayor Sadiq Khan has described today's Budget as the worst for the capital "in a generation".

Khan criticised Hammond for failing to talk about policing and counter-terrorism despite the terrorist attacks that have taken place across the UK.

He also said the chancellor had failed to outline any investments for Londoners.

Khan said: "This is the most anti-London Budget in a generation, from a government that has shown contempt for Londoners. Hammering London in this way will not encourage growth elsewhere in the UK.

"Londoners know that I have put aside party politics over the past 18 months and worked hard to get a good deal for the capital from the government - but today the government has thrown that work back in our face."

The chancellor did outline plans for devolution in the Budget, and said London will be able to hold onto its business rates as part of a trial programme.

The London Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomed the move, saying that City Hall was best placed to make investments from the business rates pool.

