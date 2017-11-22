First-time buyers are being treated by the chancellor to a helping hand (albeit small) when it comes getting on the property ladder.
Philip Hammond abolished stamp duty on homes under £300,000 for them - something that is expected to help out 80 per cent of newbies.
Halifax has handily calculated just how much first-time buyers stand to save across the country, based on the average price of properties bought by first timers.
Naturally, that means that Londoners stand to make the greatest savings, though they are already forking out a large amount due to high property prices.
And there's one location where the offer is pretty much worthless because the average price of a new home does not scrape past the minimum £125,000 at which the tax first applies - Northern Ireland.
Experts have warned however that it could cause prices to inch up though.
Here's their calculations....
|
Region
|
Average Price For a typical FTB home (Oct 2017)
|
Stamp Duty Payable thismorning (22/11/2017)
|
FTB Stamp Duty now after Budget
|
Savings
|
North
|
£126,237
|
£24
|
£0
|
£24
|
Yorkshire and Humberside
|
£140,122
|
£302
|
£0
|
£302
|
North West
|
£149,539
|
£490
|
£0
|
£490
|
East Midlands
|
£162,844
|
£756
|
£0
|
£756
|
West Midlands
|
£167,274
|
£845
|
£0
|
£845
|
East Anglia
|
£206,339
|
£1,626
|
£0
|
£1,626
|
Wales
|
£139,281
|
£285
|
£0
|
£285
|
South West
|
£205,485
|
£1,609
|
£0
|
£1,609
|
South East
|
£278,965
|
£3,948
|
£0
|
£3,948
|
Greater London
|
£421,216
|
£11,060
|
£6,060
|
£5,000
|
Northern Ireland
|
£120,205
|
£0
|
£0
|
£0
|
Scotland
|
£139,870
|
£297
|
£0
|
£297
|
UK
|
£211,980
|
£1,739
|
£0
|
£1,739